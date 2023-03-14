New York-Based The Horizon Group Launches Sales for 9900 West Condominium in Miami’s Coveted Bay Harbor Islands

The Horizon Group, a longtime New York City residential and commercial real estate development firm, is bringing its expertise and exceptional reputation to South Florida with its first project in the area, 9900 West Condominium. A luxury 23-residence waterside condominium development in Miami’s sought-after Bay Harbor Islands, it is located at 9900 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154.

Sales for 9900 West Condominium launched March 13, with Douglas Elliman Development Marketing as the exclusive sales & marketing team. Construction is estimated to begin in Q4 of 2023, and slated for completion in Q4 of 2024. Pricing per residence will range from $1.1 million – $5.5 million.

This boutique development boasts a limited collection of luxury waterside residences, with available private boat slips. Offering waterfront access with no fixed bridges to Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, 9900 West Condominium beckons with the quintessential Bay Harbor Islands lifestyle.

With architecture by Miami Beach’s award-winning Frankel Benayoun Architects and interior design by Craft-Studio, 9900 West Condominium offers two-bedroom, two-bathroom; three-bedroom plus den, two-bathroom and one powder room; and four-bedroom plus den, four-bathroom and one powder room residences, ranging in size from 1,202–3,206 square feet.

All residences, fully finished and ready to move in, feature 9-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and windows, allowing natural light to pour in. Bedrooms offer generously sized double-closet space, including a walk-in closet. Each residence includes a Miele washer and dryer. Lushly landscaped courtyards are accessible from select residences. Additional features include a den or home office, additional full bathroom or powder room and additional private storage spaces.

Two-tone European design kitchens feature white lacquered wood and light oak wood cabinetry, and Calacatta marble stone countertops. Water features are by Gessi and Kohler, and appliances will be by Miele.

Situated on more than 5,000 square feet of beautiful tropical landscaping by Coral Gables-based Geomantic with open green spaces throughout, 9900 West Condominium features exquisite amenities. These include a more than 9,000-square-foot lushly landscaped rooftop with a Finnish overflow saltwater pool, heated soaking spa, expansive sun terrace, lounging areas, trellis-covered lounge area overlooking the water, summer kitchen, and breathtaking sunset views.

Additional offerings include a bayside terrace, party room with water-facing balcony and entertainer’s kitchen, fitness center, dog spa, and porte cochere arrival with waterfall detail. 9900 West Condominium is pet-friendly.

Ten private boat slips, accommodating up to 30-foot vessels, are available for exclusive owner purchase. The dockside pickup and drop-off area makes boating easy and convenient.

Epitomizing elegant outdoor South Florida living, 9900 West Condominium will also offer paddleboard and kayak board storage, bicycle storage, package storage, valet parking and available garage parking spaces, a front desk receptionist, EV charging stations, high-speed elevators, and more.

Founded in 1947 by lawyer, banker and philanthropist Shepard Broad, the two-island Bay Harbor Islands is a peaceful and picturesque community, now experiencing a renaissance as numerous luxury developments have been announced in past months. In close proximity to Bal Harbour Island, home of the exclusive Bal Harbour Shops; Surfside, Sunny Isles and Miami Beach, 9900 West Condominium offers access to the best South Florida has to offer.

“We are pleased and excited to bring the success that we have experienced with our 30 New York City commercial and residential real estate projects to South Florida with 9900 West Condominium,” said David Marom, owner of The Horizon Group. “A unique, boutique luxury project, 9900 West Condominium is ideal for the luxury buyer who seeks elegant waterside living in Miami’s beautiful Bay Harbor Islands.”

“9900 West Condominium is a gem in Bay Harbor Islands, with an incredible waterside location with waterfront access to Biscayne Bay and the ocean, luxurious appointments and amenities, and much more,” said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. “We expect this limited collection development will experience exceptional sales.”

The 9900 West Condominium sales gallery is located at 1111 Kane Concourse, 3rd Floor, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154. For more information about 9900 West Condominium, call 305.424.9900.

Editor’s Note: Click here to view high resolution images of 9900 West Condominium. Photo credit: Craftcg.com

About 9900 West Condominium

About The Horizon Group

The Horizon Group is a Brooklyn, New York-based real estate development, acquisition and investment firm owned and operated by David Marom along with the company’s construction arm, Britt Realty. Since its founding in 1985, The Horizon Group has developed over 30 residential and commercial properties in the greater New York City area. Existing and planned developments span New York’s Brooklyn, Manhattan, Long Island, and Westchester; and include a wide range of properties, including office parks; condominiums; low, mid- and high-rise multi-tenant buildings; single family homes and townhouse developments. For more information, visit https://horizonus.com/.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Texas. The company’s new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world’s largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 51 countries, representing an over $87 billion global new development portfolio. https://www.elliman.com/marketing