Attorney John Rafferty, Jr. is Recipient of the Perkiomen Valley Chamber of Commerce 2023 Marvin J. Lewis Community Service Award

Hamburg, Rubin, Mullin, Maxwell & Lupin is pleased to announce that John C. Rafferty, Jr. is the recipient of the Perkiomen Valley Chamber of Commerce 2023 Marvin J. Lewis Community Service Award. According to the Chamber, the award “is presented to an outstanding member of the Perkiomen Valley community who qualifies both in deed and spirit and who, through their long-term efforts and involvement, have made a significant, positive impact upon life within the Perkiomen Valley.”

Senator Raffertyre-joined the firm in an Of Counsel capacity after serving 4 terms as the Pennsylvania State Senator for the 44th District. He is a member of the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and is currently serving his second term expiring April 1, 2025. John served as the Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, Vice Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and member of the Appropriations, Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure and Law and Justice Committees. He previously served on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and in 2013 was appointed by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate to serve on the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing. Additionally, he was the prime sponsor of Act 89 – The Comprehensive State Transportation Legislation and the prime sponsor of the Comprehensive Updates to Pennsylvania DUI Legislation.

A member of the Methacton School Board from 1980 to 1984, John also represented Methacton in the operation of the Vo-Tech School as a member of the North Montco Vo-Tech Joint School Authority from 1981 to 1984. After serving on the Methacton School Board, he was elected to serve as a member of the Lower Providence Township Board of Supervisors. Additionally, John served an eight-year term as a member of the Montgomery County Board of Assessment Appeals.

A Lower Providence resident, John is Vice President of the Foundation at Shannondell Board of Directors. He also serves as a Director of the Foundation Board of the State Fraternal Order of Police. John earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in 1975, a master’s degree from Beaver College in 1984 and a law degree from Temple University (J.D. 1988). He is a member of the Montgomery Bar Association.

