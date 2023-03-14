Aetos Raises Seed Funding Round

Aetos, an Atlanta, GA-based green building technology company, raised a Seed funding of undisclosed amount.

The round was led by Valor Ventures Fund 2. Valor General Partner Robin Bienfait joined the board, which also includes Connor Davidson from Atlanta Seed Company.

The company intends to use the funds to accelerate growth and expand operations.

Founded in 2019 and led by CEO Connor Offutt, Aetos provides Aetos Operate, an immersive 3D digital twin operations and training platform, which enables easy remote collaboration for efficient site operations and facility engineer training.

Customers include Portman Holdings, Zeller Realty, Cushman & Wakefield, SL Green, Hines, CBRE, Teck Mining, Collins Building Services, (CBS), Atlanta Tech Village, Local 399 Operating Engineers Union (Chicago), and Zeller.

The company was also co-founded by: