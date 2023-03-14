O’Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble Names Robert Ballard, III and Daniel Bause Partners

O’Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble is proud to congratulate attorneys Robert Ballard, III and Daniel Bause on becoming partners. Their promotion stems from their hard work ethic & efforts to foster relationships with clients and provide exceptional service.

About Robert Ballard, III

Robert A. Ballard, III started as an associate attorney at OPLN in 2017. He received his B.A. from Pennsylvania State University and his J.D. from Seton Hall University. During his time as a clinical student in the SHU Law School’s Civil Rights and Constitutional Rights Clinic, he was recognized for his writing and advocacy skills at the Eugene Gressman Moot Court Competition. After he served as a clerk for the Honorable Julie M. Marino, P.J.Cr. in the Superior Court of New Jersey in Somerset County, he spent almost three years as an Assistant Prosecutor for Middlesex County. With a focus in employment law , Robert has worked on cases involving wrongful termination , workplace harassment, discrimination, and other matters . He also occasionally takes personal injury cases, especially those involving car accidents and premises liability.

About Daniel Bause

Daniel Bause joined OPLN as an associate in 2012. He has extensive litigation and trial experience, especially in employment law. He received both his B.S. and his J.D. from Seton Hall University. Dan is not only a member of the Order of the Coif but also received the Chicago Title Insurance Company Award at graduation. Prior to his time at OPLN, he was a law clerk for the Honorable Martin Cronin, J.S.C. in the Superior Court of New Jersey in Essex County. Since joining OPLN, Dan has represented clients in a wide variety of matters, including car accidents , slip and falls , sexual harassment , discrimination, retaliation, and FMLA violations .

Their Recent Results

Both Robert and Dan have had incredible success representing clients . Recently, Dan secured settlements of $500,000 for a whistleblower case, $150,000 for a workplace discrimination case, $125,000 for a slip and fall claim, and $105,000 for a motor vehicle accident claim.

Robert also had significant results, including settlements of $975,000 for a whistleblower case, $325,000 for a workplace discrimination matter, and $190,000 for hostile work environment claims. In addition, both Robert and Dan jointly reached a large settlement of $2 million on behalf of a client in a sexual harassment and workplace retaliation case.

About O’Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble LLC: