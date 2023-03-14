Entre Raises $1.6M in Seed Funding

Entre, an Austin, TX-based networking platform providing a community-focused alternative to existing professional networking apps, raised $1.6M in Seed funding.

The round was led by Octane Fund with participation from Service Provider Capital, CreatorLed Ventures, Kube VC, Umami Capital, Dharmesh Shah.

The company intends to use the funds to accelerate growth and expand operations.

Founded in 2019, Entre is a professional networking platform that provides a more community focused alternative to existing professional networking apps. The company empowers individuals and companies to connect and work with the people and resources they need to succeed in the modern workplace.

With more than 70,000 users, the app has quickly established a community of founders, investors, and tech professionals.

Entre is available on the App Store, Google Play, and on the web at joinentre.com.