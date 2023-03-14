Akerman’s Partner Arlene Kline Becomes President of Academy of Florida Management Attorneys

Akerman Labor and Employment Partner Arlene Kline was inducted this month as President of the Academy of Florida Management Attorneys (AFMA). AFMA serves as a forum for the free exchange of ideas and knowledge, as well as continuing education among the senior members of the management labor and employment bar of the State of Florida. The membership consists of experienced management labor and employment attorneys who devote substantially all of their professional activities to advising and to advocating on behalf of Florida employers. AFMA’s members have a strong interest in ensuring that the courts give effect to the legislative intent reflected in statutory language governing labor and employment, and that employment laws are applied fairly and uniformly to their clients.

Kline is a veteran litigator based in Akerman’s West Palm Beach office where her practice focuses on defending labor and employment matters on behalf of banking, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, media, distribution, transportation, software, law firms, and non-profit sector clients. Clients value her comprehensive practice, including policy development, compliance audits, preventative measures, litigation, and appeals. A significant aspect of her practice also includes counseling on compliance with the public accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (including its application to websites and mobile apps) and avoidance of such claims. In addition, she also routinely advises and trains clients on issues involving discrimination (including harassment) and retaliation (including whistleblower claims).

Kline has been a member of the AFMA since 2013 and previously has served as Sergeant at Arms, Treasurer/Secretary, and Vice President.

