Southwestern Medical Foundation Appoints Michael McMahan as CEO

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southwestern Medical Foundation announced today that Michael McMahan will become its next chief executive officer, effective March 20, 2023.

Mr. McMahan has worked at the George W. Bush Presidential Center for 11 years. He rose from a program manager to his current position as vice president of corporate planning and development during that period.

Mr. McMahan oversaw the recently completed the $335 million “A Charge to Keep” campaign to endow the Bush Center’s work. In addition, he managed various strategic and operational areas of the Bush Center during his tenure. Mr. McMahan previously served in the George W. Bush administration in the Department of Energy and is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law.

Mr. McMahan will follow Ms. Kathleen Gibson as CEO of the Foundation. After ten years of serving the Foundation, Ms. Gibson advised the Foundation’s Board of Trustees last May that she planned to step down from her role at the end of 2022 or after the search for a new CEO and a transitional period.

“Kathleen’s outstanding leadership over the last ten years has left the Foundation in an enviable financial and operating position,” said Jere Thompson, Jr., the Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. “The board will be forever grateful for Kathleen’s steady hand and the indelible mark she leaves here. And we are truly excited about Michael’s selection and appointment,” added Mr. Thompson.

Southwestern Medical Foundation was founded in 1939 to promote the highest quality health care, research, and education in the southwestern United States. In 1943, the Foundation established Southwestern Medical College in prefabricated army barracks, where the Foundation offices are today in the Old Parkland complex on Oak Lawn. With support and encouragement from the Foundation, Southwestern Medical College joined The University of Texas System in 1949 and became The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center of Dallas.

The Foundation now manages approximately $1.1 billion in assets and one thousand funds established to support UT Southwestern. In the past 80 years, the Foundation has made over $800 million in grants to UT Southwestern.

ABOUT SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL FOUNDATION

Southwestern Medical Foundation is a public charity and a registered 501(c)(3) organized in 1939 with a question: “Why not a great medical center in the Southwestern United States?” The Foundation was created to rally citizens in support of the highest quality health care possible in the Southwestern US. Out of that community vision, UT Southwestern Medical Center emerged. Today it remains the Foundation’s partner and most significant beneficiary. Southwestern Medical Foundation is guided by four core principles: Service to Community, Vision of Excellence, Mindful Stewardship, and Best Outcomes. Each principle is a promise to donors, beneficiaries, and generations to come that the Foundation is dedicated to bringing the gift of better health to the Southwest and the world beyond. Southwestern Medical Foundation continues to earn a Candid (formerly GuideStar) Platinum Seal and Charity Navigator Four Star Rating. These organizations rate governance, accountability, and transparency, supported by both qualitative and quantitative measures. Learn more.