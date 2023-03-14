Big Assets, Little Hacks: DMV Founders Talk the Highs and Lows of Today’s Startup Realities

How are local startup founders navigating some of the most pressing topics of the day?

Many company leaders spend their days wondering how to best interact with the elements making up DC’s regional tech ecosystem: funders, universities, Big Tech and their peers. All the while, they’re doing everything possible to get their startups off the ground.

At Technical.ly’s latest stakeholder meeting last week, which was hosted in partnership with legal services provider NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers, we sat down with the founders of several 2023 RealLIST Startups to discuss what’s top of mind in the DMV startup scene. Here’s what they had to say about this ecosystem’s assets and setbacks, as well as how they navigate it all.

READ FULL ARTICLE HERE