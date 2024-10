A Columbia-based national nonprofit will award up to $6 million in grants for other nonprofits to help low-income seniors in Maryland and Michigan “age with dignity in their homes.”

The nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners is now accepting grant applications for their Thome Aging Well program, which will award grants ranging from $75,000 to $300,000.

The program aims to remove barriers for seniors to remain in their homes safely and comfortably as they age.

