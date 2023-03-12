New Bill Looks to Establish Water Safety, Swimming Elective for Upper-grade Students

Of the many bills in this year’s legislative session set to make changes to education in Maryland, one stands out: a bill that would develop a water safety and swimming curriculum for high school-aged students.

Del. Karen Toles, D-Prince George’s, is the main sponsor of HB1105, which would require the State Board of Education to establish an elective course for public school students in grades 8-12 that would teach them the basics of swimming and water safety.

“It is a huge issue, particularly in the Black community, that more minority kids drown from not knowing how to swim than any other group of individuals,” she said. “I think it’s something that we should look at, which gave me the idea to put something like this forward.”

