PHL Gaming Expo Wants to Make Philly an Inclusive Hub for Gaming

Philly as gaming hub? As the national esports industry has long surpassed the billion-dollar mark and interest in gaming culture explodes, local enthusiasts want to get it there.

Gamers of all stripes gathered at Nerd Street Gamers’ North Broad Street HQ on Saturday to play new and familiar digital games at the inaugural PHL Gaming event. For those into a more traditional form of gaming, there were board game edition of this event held simultaneously at P4 Hub in Germantown.

JumpButton Studio, the University City-based software company that develops games and animations, hosted the event along with Councilmember Isaiah Thomas. The goal was to create a space for young people, gamers, entrepreneurs and developers to gather and talk about gaming in Philadelphia.

READ FULL ARTICLE HERE